Spark Networks SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($20.71) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Networks in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the technology company will earn ($20.71) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.02 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,596 shares of company stock worth $714,797. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

