Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) received a C$8.00 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.61.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.13.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

