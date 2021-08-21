SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 550,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,395. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $780.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

