SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEMM opened at $66.79 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94.

