SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Increased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 725,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

