SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,275 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $68,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

