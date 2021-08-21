Spectrum Hits Market Cap of $36,405.68 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Spectrum has a market cap of $36,405.68 and approximately $7,004.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00364334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

