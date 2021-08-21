Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828 over the last 90 days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.