Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £159.60 ($208.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1 year high of £162.04 ($211.70). The firm has a market cap of £11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £144.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

