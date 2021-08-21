Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

