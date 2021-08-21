Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.

SFM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 1,215,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,604. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

