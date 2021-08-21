Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Square by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

SQ stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $263.05. 4,749,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

