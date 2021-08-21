Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $320.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $263.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.91. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

