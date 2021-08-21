SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

