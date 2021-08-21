SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

