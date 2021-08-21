SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

TSLA stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,739,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.