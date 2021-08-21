SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $375,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,489.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.