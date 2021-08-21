SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $411,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

