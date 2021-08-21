SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $625,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

