SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $105.76. 421,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

