SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $208.50 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

