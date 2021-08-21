SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.