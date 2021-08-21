SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $270.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

