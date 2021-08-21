SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

