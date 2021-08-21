SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $15.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 281,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 148,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during midday trading on Friday. 11,097,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.