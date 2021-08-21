SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $8,497,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

