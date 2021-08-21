SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $7.86 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

