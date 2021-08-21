STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.69, but opened at $136.18. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $137.72, with a volume of 1,585 shares traded.

Specifically, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.