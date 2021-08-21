Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

