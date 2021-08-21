Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCBFY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

