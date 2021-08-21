Starname Market Capitalization Tops $8.61 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Starname has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $85,724.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00828286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.