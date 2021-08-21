State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $7,153,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $10,446,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $306,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLLI opened at $82.70 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

