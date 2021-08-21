State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.