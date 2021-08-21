State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,311,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,173,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.