State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,085. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.