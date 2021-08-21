State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $174.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

