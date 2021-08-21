Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. 52,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,841. The company has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

