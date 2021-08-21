Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

STVN opened at $24.69 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

