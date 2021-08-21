Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Azul Call Options (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 872 call options.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Azul has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

