STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

