StormX Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded up 1% against the dollar. StormX has a market cap of $302.49 million and $25.27 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.33 or 0.00826944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00105166 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

