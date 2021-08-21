Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 3.5%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 2,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 704,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

