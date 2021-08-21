Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

ETR:SAX opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

