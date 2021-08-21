Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.97 ($17.61).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU opened at €13.94 ($16.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.12. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.