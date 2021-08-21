Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $145,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 227.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $307.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.