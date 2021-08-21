Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,846 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $125,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

