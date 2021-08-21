Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,762 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 709,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Xilinx worth $136,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 126,622 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 180,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

