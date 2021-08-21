Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $151.50 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $151,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

