Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Valero Energy worth $129,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.