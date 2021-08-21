Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 736,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.00% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

