Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.00% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,915,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

